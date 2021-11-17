KATHLEEN WOODALL CARPENTER, age 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on November 11, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1933, in Manchester, England, daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Miller Woodall. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne, her husband, Lindsay, her son, Wayne, and grandson, Israel Carpenter. She is survived by five children, Kathryn Miller (Jeff) of Bridgeport, W.Va., Glenda Tracy (Paul) of Pickerington, Ohio, Gary Carpenter (Becki) of Huntington, W.Va., Craig Carpenter (Sherii) of Ona, W.Va., and Yvonne Perez (Jaime) of Kyle, Texas; 28 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as family from England; two brothers; two sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, WV 25701, from noon to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will start a little after 1 p.m. with her grandson, Isaac Carpenter, officiating. Burial of ashes will be performed at a later date in Webster Springs, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to www.dav.org in Kay’s name. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you