KATHRYN ANNE MCCLOUD, 82, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home. Mrs. McCloud was born October 19, 1937, to the late Fred C. and Violet Branham Perry. She is survived by her husband, Kelsie McCloud; one son, Kim McCloud; one daughter, Karla McCloud; one brother, Phillip Perry; two sisters, Rhozella Arnold and Mary Madsen; and one grandson, Kyle McCloud. She was a supervisor for the Federal Office of Hearings and Appeals. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., with Rev. Stephen “Denny” Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Fort Gay Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday, July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.

