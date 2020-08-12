Essential reporting in volatile times.

KATHRYN PAULINE TEJEDA passed peacefully on August 6, 2020, in Dania Beach, Florida, at age 70. She is survived by her three sons, Gary Wildman, Barry Wildman, Timothy Wildman; six brothers and sisters, Alice Edmond, Margaret Ross, Ronald Moon, Howard Moon, Dallas Moon, Roberta Hillman; six grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews. Pauline was born August 8, 1949, in Cove Gap, West Virginia, to the late Minuard and Mildred Moon. In her younger years, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she raised her three boys. Pauline proceeded to live parts of her life in Las Vegas, California and ultimately Florida. Pauline was best known for her outspoken personality. She said what she wanted without holding back. Her sense of humor was often perfectly inappropriate and has left funny fond memories for so many. She will be remembered with a smile in everyone’s heart. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, located at 10030 Route 152, Wayne. Family gathering will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. 

