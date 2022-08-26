KATHRYN SPURLOCK FABRY, 95, of Culloden, died August 25, 2022, and because of God's abundant grace, was welcomed to her eternal home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert, her parents Homer and Allie Spurlock, brothers Howard, Mike, and Bill, and sisters Wilma, Margie, and Dortha. She was the last surviving member of her generation in both the Fabry and Spurlock families. She is survived by her three sons, John (Kim), David (Susan), and Chris (Andrea), ten grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, friends, caregivers and neighbors. Born on Campbell's Creek, she enlisted in the Navy in 1949 as a WAVE, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, and served at the beginning of the Korean Conflict. She married Robert in 1950 and they spent 61 years together. Kathryn moved to Paramount in Ona in December of 2021. The family thanks their caring staff and those at Heritage Center in Huntington for their compassion and kindness. Kathryn loved baking cakes and fudge to give to those she loved. If you ever had a piece of her carrot cake, you tasted a little of her heart. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Kathryn requested gifts be given to Culloden Cemetery, PO Box 213, Culloden, WV 25510. Condolences may be sent online at www.beardmortuary.com.
