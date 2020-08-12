KATHRYN W. PERRY, 90, of Hurricane, entered her Heavenly home on August 10, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born November 16, 1929, in Winifrede, W.Va., graduating from East Bank High School in 1948. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jennings W. Perry; her parents, Les and Vivian Terry Cooper; her sister, Wanda Cooper Slack; and two grandsons, Jason and Preston Perry. She is survived by her son, Michael (Rosemary) Perry of Hurricane; David (Beth) Perry of Cannonsburg, Ky.; daughter, Kathy Blake (Robert Hardesty) of Barboursville; Rosemary Roberts (Terry) of Brownsville, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Kathryn was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother who spent each morning on her knees in prayer. She loved the Lord and serving Him. She had a special place in her heart for children, and most of her life was spent teaching Sunday school and various other ministries at the Evangelical Free Church in Hurricane, Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hurricane and Peoples Baptist Church in Scott Depot, W.Va. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, visiting and entertaining family and friends and being what she felt God called her to do: being a loving wife and mother, and her special joy of being a grandmother. She is remembered fondly by her neighbors and the many children that she led to the Lord Jesus Christ through her homebased ministry of 5-Day clubs and backyard Bible clubs. She spent much of her life discipling young Christian women to become mature in their Christian faith. She supported missionary organizations as well as individual missionaries, all with the goal of winning lost souls for Christ. The family would like to thank the staff of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and Paramount Senior Living in Ona where she had resided for the past 6 years. We would like to especially thank Tonya Bouck, Tina Easter and Amber McCormick at Paramount for their wonderful care of our mother. Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation was Tuesday, August 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allen Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane by the Reverend Fred K. Connery of St. Albans. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor our mother by making donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc. of Huntington, WV: https://www.cefofwvinc.com/donate CEF of WV Inc., PO Box 190, Ona, WV 25545.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family hit hard by coronavirus after funeral
- Outbreak reported in Cabell County church
- Brea McClung: Don't make school children lab rats in a COVID-19 experiment
- Hurricane man indicted federally on child porn charge
- Former Marshall, NFL star Chad Pennington enjoying high school coaching
- Woman sentenced in $400k embezzlement case in Huntington
- Man charged with malicious wounding
- Head on collision kills 2, injures 2 on Tolsia Highway
- Former Herd DT Whyce passes away
- Local family hit hard by coronavirus after funeral
Images
Collections
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration
- Photos: 2020 Festival of Glass at Blenko Glass
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 6
- Photos: Mountwest conducts drive through enrollment event
- Photos: Volunteers renovate playground at Celebration Church
- Photos: School supply giveaway at New Hope United Methodist Church
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 11
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 3
- Photos: South Point High School football practice
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball