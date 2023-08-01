KATHY LOUISE WELLMAN WELCH, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 27, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a nationally recognized painter and beloved wife and mother of two. The Kathy L. Welch Memorial Art Show will be held in her honor on August 3 at 5 p.m. at the Ritter Park Rose Garden, 1570 McCoy Road. She was born December 10, 1960, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Sarah Wellman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved cousin, Connie Sliger and her brother-in-law, James Ted Welch. She is survived by her husband, Terry Welch; two daughters, Jennifer Welch and her husband Alex Mathews of Cleveland, Texas and Megan Welch and her husband, Shatanik Bhattacharjee of Richmond, Va.; brothers-in-law Joe and Bonnie Welch and Jack and Sue Welch; and sister-in-law Connie and David Walls. Instead of flowers the family is asking for much needed donations to Little Victories in her memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
