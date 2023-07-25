The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KATHY LYNN CULP, 70 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 26 at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. She was born May 9, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Collins Claypool. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Faye Mason, brothers John Claypool, Jr., Phillip Earl Claypool, James Timothy Claypool, Dennis Gerald "Dedo" Claypool, and nephew Terry Mason. Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Huntington East High School. She was formerly employed by The Herald-Dispatch for many years and Macy's Department Store. She was currently employed by PACE Federal Credit Union, a Credit Union for Corps of Engineers employees. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Lynn (Bill) Walker and Penny Claypool Wooten, nieces Cheryl Mason, Janice Parsons, Lisa Dawn (Marc) Muto and Crissy Lynn Claypool Nichols, nephews Jeffery Mason, and James Timothy Claypool II; special friend, Evonna Meadows and a cradle-to-grave best friend, Doretta McComas. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Her new life has begun lasting for all eternity.

