KATHY LYNN CULP, 70 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 26 at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. She was born May 9, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Collins Claypool. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Faye Mason, brothers John Claypool, Jr., Phillip Earl Claypool, James Timothy Claypool, Dennis Gerald "Dedo" Claypool, and nephew Terry Mason. Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Huntington East High School. She was formerly employed by The Herald-Dispatch for many years and Macy's Department Store. She was currently employed by PACE Federal Credit Union, a Credit Union for Corps of Engineers employees. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Lynn (Bill) Walker and Penny Claypool Wooten, nieces Cheryl Mason, Janice Parsons, Lisa Dawn (Marc) Muto and Crissy Lynn Claypool Nichols, nephews Jeffery Mason, and James Timothy Claypool II; special friend, Evonna Meadows and a cradle-to-grave best friend, Doretta McComas. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Her new life has begun lasting for all eternity.
