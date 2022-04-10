KATIE JEWEL EMERY, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, April 7, 2022, leaving from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Born March 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bervetta Ratliff Collins. She was the widow of John C. Emery. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Collins, Jerry Collins and Jesse Collins; three sisters, Elva Richards, Pearl Barker and Mildred Womack. Mrs. Emery was retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center as a seamstress. She was a member of the Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School Teacher for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Lana Sue Cremeans and her husband Carl; three sisters, Eunice Coburn, Marguerite Jones and Jean Sutphin; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Roscoe Chafin officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Principal accused of victim blaming suspended for unrelated reasons
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Groundbreaking set for new Proctorville area senior center
- Teen runs against doctor in W.Va. House 26 Democrat primary
- Hurricane man sentenced on child porn charges
- Local ‘American Idol’ contestant advances to Hollywood Week
- BUSINESS BEAT: 20th Street Tudor's Biscuit World celebrating quarter century in Huntington
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
Collections
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 6th
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, Monday
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Sensitive Bunny at the Ashland Town Center