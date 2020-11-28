KATRINKA LYNN MOORE, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was born on June 19, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Carol Haynie Lawrence and the late Aubrey Ward. She was a retired office manager with Bell Optical. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brandi Wellman. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randy Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Tiffany Moore; grandchildren, Katrinka “Tinker” Wellman, Annabelle, Wesley and Jace Moore; four brothers and one sister, Ken, Scott, Jeff and Brent Ward and Nannette Norton. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.