KATY LEE FRASHER PRICHARD, 69, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Rick Purdue. She was born April 6, 1952, in Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carl and Lois Marie Finley Frasher. Katy was a retired teacher from Lincoln County Schools, but worked most of her career in Wayne County. Survivors include her husband, Charles E. Prichard; a daughter, Rebekah Sword (Mason Kyle) of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Charlie Frasher of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Sebastian Grey Sword and Amelia Greer Sword; a niece, Charley Jo Frasher Richardson (George); two nephews, Carl Franklin Frasher and Scott Allen Pritchard (Missi). Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you