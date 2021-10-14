KAY BARTEE WHISMAN, wife of Russell Whisman, went to be with The Lord Sunday, October 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Alemma Bartee; sons, Robert Larry Adkins and Kenneth Ray Adkins; sisters, Aria Bartee and Anita Bartee Barasch; brother, Carl Bartee; niece, Charleta Maynard; and great-nephew, Brian Lewis. In addition to her loving husband, Russell, she is survived by her son, Timothy Adkins; granddaughter, Nichole Adkins Zamarron (Jeremy); great-grandsons, Elijah and Noah; great-granddaughter, Juliet Kay; sisters, Rosalie Bartee Lewis, Barbara Bartee Pennell, Alana Bartee Heinrick; stepdaughter, Belinda (Corinna) Whisman; stepson, Russell (Ginnie) Whisman; granddaughter, Christy (Tony) Blamer; stepson, Brian (Kelly) Whisman; granddaughter, Lindsey; special nephews and nieces, Russell and Randall Lewis, Jeffrey Sheet, David Dial, Lori, Amanda, Ben, Andrew, Alex, Matthew Heinrick; and many other nieces and nephews. Kay enjoyed birds, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

