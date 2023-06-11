Keith Anderson
SYSTEM

KEITH ANDERSON, 74, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away at home on May 24, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Keith is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Teri Thomas Anderson; daughter Lisa Shaffer-Kinder and her husband Mickey Kinder of Elkview, W.Va.; son Brian Anderson and his wife Anita Anderson of Milton, W.Va.; daughter Melissa Anderson Benson and her husband Neil Benson of Culloden, W.Va.; stepson Thomas Hill of Norton, Va.; and sister Doris Anderson James and her husband John James. Keith is survived by eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you