KEITH ANDERSON, 74, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away at home on May 24, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Keith is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Teri Thomas Anderson; daughter Lisa Shaffer-Kinder and her husband Mickey Kinder of Elkview, W.Va.; son Brian Anderson and his wife Anita Anderson of Milton, W.Va.; daughter Melissa Anderson Benson and her husband Neil Benson of Culloden, W.Va.; stepson Thomas Hill of Norton, Va.; and sister Doris Anderson James and her husband John James. Keith is survived by eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
