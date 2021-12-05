KEITH DEWAYNE WIEBE finished his race and ran into the arms of his Savior on December 2, 2021. Keith will be missed and remembered by his sweet fiancee, Becky Moir, and his loving children, Keith (and Kim) Wiebe Jr., Maureen (and Rob) Van Den Berg, Elizabeth Wiebe (and fiance Nathan Correll) and Susan (and Dan) Rundle; and grandchildren, David Wiebe, Danelle Wiebe, Katie Van Den Berg, Olivia Van Den Berg, Claire Rundle, Eliza Rundle, Ian Rundle and Harrison Rundle. He is also survived by his dear father, Ernest Wiebe; his brothers, Lloyd (and Judy) Wiebe and Jerry (and Beth) Wiebe; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Huntington, by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Grace Gospel Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you