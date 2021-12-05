KEITH DEWAYNE WIEBE finished his race and ran into the arms of his Savior on December 2, 2021. Keith will be missed and remembered by his sweet fiancee, Becky Moir, and his loving children, Keith (and Kim) Wiebe Jr., Maureen (and Rob) Van Den Berg, Elizabeth Wiebe (and fiance Nathan Correll) and Susan (and Dan) Rundle; and grandchildren, David Wiebe, Danelle Wiebe, Katie Van Den Berg, Olivia Van Den Berg, Claire Rundle, Eliza Rundle, Ian Rundle and Harrison Rundle. He is also survived by his dear father, Ernest Wiebe; his brothers, Lloyd (and Judy) Wiebe and Jerry (and Beth) Wiebe; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Huntington, by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Grace Gospel Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Drug charges against ex-Marshall football player dropped
- A dentist became a top opioid buyer in W.Va. Now a drug firm faces penalty for ignoring red flags
- ALEXIS “LEXI” KAY MASSIE
- Lyzenga leaves a legacy of peace, love and music
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- Prep sports notebook: Former Coal Grove star makes NFL debut
- Dingess’ analysis of state title game is it’s a tossup
- Progress made in Special Metals strike negotiations, officials report
- Union members OK new contract offer from Cabell Huntington Hospital
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas display lighting
- Photos: City of Huntington Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre rehearses for "The Nutcracker"
- Photos: Readers' deer photos 2021
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Martinsburg tops Huntington, 62-21 in Class AAA championship
- Photos: 2021 Ironton Christmas Parade
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Raceland, girls basketball
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, girls basketball