KEITH “RANDY” NICHOLAS, 60, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 25, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastors Willie May and Jody Fortner. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Born on April 1, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Carl Richard and Faye Smith Nicholas. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his brother, Scott Nicholas, and son, Rocky Nicholas. Randy is the husband of Amy Holbrook Nicholas of Barboursville, W.Va. He is the father of Richie Nicholas of North Carolina, Wes Skaggs and Bear Nicholas of Huntington. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Gracie and Kendall Nicholas of South Carolina and Jaxson and Harper Nicholas of Denver, North Carolina. Randy is the second eldest of seven boys: David and Lora Nicholas, Kenny Nicholas, Larry and Meg Nicholas, Mark Nicholas of Huntington, Carl and Erin Nicholas of Ashland, Ky.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you