Kellie E. Weekley-Mills
KELLIE E. WEEKLEY-MILLS Peacefully at home in Pittsburgh, Pa., Kellie passed away lovingly surrounded by her close family on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Born April 1, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., survived by beloved parents, Thomas Dwight and Linda Hess Weekley of Proctorville, Ohio. Mother of cherished daughter Rachel Mills of Pittsburgh, Pa. Esteemed sister of James Michael Weekley of Philadelphia, Pa.; also survived by faithful companion and canine, Primrose.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1630 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Fellowship following service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, (thinkingoutsidethecage.org) or the Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church USA, 2000 Market St., Philadelphia, PA, 191033298.

