KELLIE E. WEEKLEY-MILLS Peacefully at home in Pittsburgh, Pa., Kellie passed away lovingly surrounded by her close family on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Born April 1, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., survived by beloved parents, Thomas Dwight and Linda Hess Weekley of Proctorville, Ohio. Mother of cherished daughter Rachel Mills of Pittsburgh, Pa. Esteemed sister of James Michael Weekley of Philadelphia, Pa.; also survived by faithful companion and canine, Primrose.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1630 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Fellowship following service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, (thinkingoutsidethecage.org) or the Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church USA, 2000 Market St., Philadelphia, PA, 191033298.
Kellie graduated from Marshall University (B.S. Counseling), Union Presbyterian Seminary, (Masters of Divinity), and Presbyterian School of Christian Education (Master of Arts in Christian education). She pastored at Lansing Presbyterian Church, as well as West Jefferson Presbyterian in North Carolina. She also pastored at Riverview, Presbyterian Church, Community House, Church, and Covenant Community Church, all in Pittsburgh. Kellie volunteered and worked for Re-purposed / Living in Liberty, a nonprofit organization "dedicated to combating human trafficking in Southwestern Pennsylvania."
Kellie enjoyed arranging family get-togethers, holiday baking, and festive gatherings. Reading and films kept her entertained while water gardening during the warmer months stimulated her appreciation of nature. Kellie's unwavering belief in peace, equality, and forgiveness guided her through life in principle and faith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Simons Funeral Home, 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PHYLLIS IMOGENE SHOCKLEY, 83 of Barboursville died Feb. 16. Funeral service will be conducte…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.