KELLY ANN DILLARD, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully with her husband and four daughters by her side on Monday June 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to gather at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Friday, June 16 for a visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born August 15, 1961, the daughter of Linda Gardner Zban of Huntington and the late William Zban. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Kelly was a 1979 graduate of Huntington East High School and graduated from Marshall University with an associate degree in 1981 and bachelor's degree in 1983. As a Registered Nurse for over 20 years and someone who was always one of the first to offer a helping hand, she was passionate about serving others. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving family, including her devoted husband, Kevin Andrew Dillard; daughters and sons-in-law Christine and Chad Lake of Marietta, Ga., Sara Beth and Kirk Wagner of Elkins, W.Va., Allison and JB Lageman of Lexington, Va., and Anna and Caleb Warnimont of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren Aiden Lake, Ava Lake, and Amelia Lageman; sister Holly Zban; brothers and sisters-in-law, Matt and Susan Zban, Mike and Kelli Zban, Tom and Heather Zban, and Mark and Misty Zban; mother-in-law Naomi Dillard; a special caregiver, Jacki Shaffer, and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kelly's name are suggested to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. To send online condolences, visit www.beardmortuary.com.
