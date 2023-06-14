KELLY ANN DILLARD, 61 of Huntington, wife of Kevin A. Dillard, died June 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on June 16 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends gather two hours before Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

