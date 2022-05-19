KELLY DAWN PAUGH, 59 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Kelly was born September 28, 1962, daughter of the late Richard and Janice Stoler Lane. She is survived by two sons, Nicholas and Drew, sisters Brigette (Butch) Adkins, Pamela (David) Craig and Richie Lane and a host of extended family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

