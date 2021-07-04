KELLY LIGHT GEORGE
January 10, 1930 — July 12, 2020
It has been one year since Kelly passed away very peacefully on July 12, 2020, at CAMC Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, Kelly’s final services were delayed. Her family invites you to join them to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at John XXIII Pastoral Center, Charleston. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon, with the Funeral Mass at noon. Her burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington at 3 p.m. To read Kelly’s full obituary, please go to www.barlowbonsall.com. You can join the livestreamed service at https://youtu.be/XnyNfbhRx60.
Kelly was a Devout Catholic, who lived her life with a very strong Faith and purpose. She now joins her husband, Ray; her parents, Russell Arnold and Lydia Ellen Hagley Light; her siblings, Barbara Lou Light Agee, Thomas Glen and James David Light; and her son-in-law, Gary L. Ellis.
Kelly was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She loved nothing more than her family. Left to share Kelly’s legacy of love are her 5 V’s and their families: Vincent Raymond (Martha), Victor Light (Stephanie), Valerie George Ellis, Von Thomas (Jane) and Vanessa Kelly George; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Rachel Meyer (Ashtynn and Emersyn), Nicholas Murray (Dylan), Madeleine, Sophia, Esabella, Victoria, Andre’, Raymond Reid (Brandi, Logan), Ellen, Anthony (Katie), Bobby and her namesake — Kelly Christian Stafford; godchildren: niece, Cynthia Napier and sons Alex, Clark and Grant of Australia, Kathy Williams Madenjian, Tracy Edmonds Herz, Katie Schulz, Terri Duffy Puma and Scott Duffy; and very dear friend, Ruth Bernstein and family. Kelly is also survived by her brother-in-law, Louis George (Betty), sisters-in-law, Mary Lue Light and Barbara George, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Kelly has been described as someone who truly lived a selfless life of service. A life of integrity, style, class, grace and empathy. She has been an advocate and inspiration to countless people; a champion of women and children, working to promote access to equality, and righting the injustice she saw. She earned the respect and confidence of others as a mentor, trusted adviser, confidant and friend. She was strong and independent in a soft and diplomatic way.
Kelly was born and raised in Huntington, and never lost her Huntington Pride. She moved to New York City, working for NBC and enjoying all the City had to offer. She returned to Huntington to marry her High School Sweetheart. Ray and Kelly moved to Charleston to raise their family, where Kelly enjoyed being the perfect hostess, gourmet cook and entertainer. Her door was always open, and she always set an extra seat at her table, because “you never knew who might stop by or need a meal.”
Last year we could not imagine our world without Kelly in it, and this year we know we need more people like her. More people with room in their heart for people of all backgrounds, political views, religions and race. Kelly’s goal in life was simply to help make a better world for others. She did that. Her bright, infectious smile, her enthusiasm for life, and the encouragement in her voice is missed every day but will continue to shine and be felt by those she loved and touched.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is assisting Kelly’s family. Condolences may be sent to www.barlowbonsall.com.