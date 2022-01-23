KELLY M. STILTNER DICK, 45, ended her physical and emotional pain on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Eureka, Mo. Kelly leaves to cherish her memory her fiancé, Jack Vandergriff, his family and friends that she touched in Missouri; her children, Jalyn Dick, Naomi “Salem” Dick and William Burns, along with their father, David Dick; her mother, Vanisa “Nikki” Blissett and Ben Blissett of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Kelly’s father, David “Pops” Stiltner of Huntington; and many friends and family. Kelly graduated from Buffalo High School and earned her Master’s of Psychology at Marshall University. She devoted her career to healing those suffering with addiction at Prestera’s Renaissance Center, University Psychiatric and Huntington Behavioral Health alongside her work sister and friend, Kelly Daniels Hester. In 2018, she gave up that path to pursue her love of pets. She went to work with longtime friend Dr. Crissy Scarberry at Guyan Animal Hospital. She loved working with all the different pets and helping the wonderful clients. There will be a Life Celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Room with a View in the Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Huntington, W.Va. The family requests that you wear your favorite band tee shirt and bring your pet if you wish. In lieu of flowers, just be kind to each other, do random acts of kindness, adopt a pet or volunteer at your local animal shelter and help the homeless and those struggling with addiction.

