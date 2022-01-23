KELLY M. STILTNER DICK, 45, ended her physical and emotional pain on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Eureka, Mo. Kelly leaves to cherish her memory her fiancé, Jack Vandergriff, his family and friends that she touched in Missouri; her children, Jalyn Dick, Naomi “Salem” Dick and William Burns, along with their father, David Dick; her mother, Vanisa “Nikki” Blissett and Ben Blissett of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Kelly’s father, David “Pops” Stiltner of Huntington; and many friends and family. Kelly graduated from Buffalo High School and earned her Master’s of Psychology at Marshall University. She devoted her career to healing those suffering with addiction at Prestera’s Renaissance Center, University Psychiatric and Huntington Behavioral Health alongside her work sister and friend, Kelly Daniels Hester. In 2018, she gave up that path to pursue her love of pets. She went to work with longtime friend Dr. Crissy Scarberry at Guyan Animal Hospital. She loved working with all the different pets and helping the wonderful clients. There will be a Life Celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Room with a View in the Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Huntington, W.Va. The family requests that you wear your favorite band tee shirt and bring your pet if you wish. In lieu of flowers, just be kind to each other, do random acts of kindness, adopt a pet or volunteer at your local animal shelter and help the homeless and those struggling with addiction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN JONES
- New Herd QB Colombi eager to get started
- Nigerian national living in Huntington admits role in money laundering scheme
- Rally planned at Special Metals after contract offer rejected
- W.Va. high court upholds Hardin rape conviction
- Planned steel mill ‘game-changer’ for Mason County
- School officials working to identify makeup days for missed instruction
- Huntington 'money mule' admits guilt in $3.2 fraud case
- Chesapeake's success surprising even its coach
- Texas Tech QB Colombi commits to Marshall
Collections
- Photos: Winter storm hits Huntington
- Photos: Snow begins to fall in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Snow in Barboursville
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Gayle Manchin tours West Edge
- Photos: The Good Time Bad Art Show
- Photos: Overnight snow covers area
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Strike rally outside of Special Metals
- Photos: Blenko Glass Company's 6th annual Water Bottle Week