KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN, 60, of Kenova, W.Va., entered the gates of heaven May 4, on the 69th wedding anniversary of his late parents, Robert (Pete) and Carolyn Sullivan. He was born on June 29, 1959, in Huntington. He leaves behind his wife, Carole (Davis) Sullivan; son, Christopher Newman Sullivan (Destinee Davis) of Prichard, W.Va.; Cassidy Sullivan of Catlettsburg, Ky.; and Mandy Muncy of Smiths Station, Ala. He is also survived by brother, Bob Sullivan of Hurricane, W.Va.; sister, Suzanne Woods (Doug) of Ceredo; along with several nieces and nephews; his precious dog, Bella; and his LifeHouse brothers. He belonged to Renewal Chapel in Huntington where he played in the band and was very, very fond of Pastor Mark Booth. Kelly was a past member of the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, and he was so proud of that. He loved all things music, whether it was picking with his son Chris or playing with his band buddies or repairing guitars. Hard work never scared Kelly, and he was talented in so many things, having stayed on his dad’s shirttail all of his life. He will be sorely missed by many, and his laughter and sense of humor will forever be etched in the minds of those he loved. He always said, “If I love you, you’ll know it before I leave this earth.” A private service is planned, and Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

