KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN, 60, of Kenova, W.Va., entered the gates of heaven May 4, on the 69th wedding anniversary of his late parents, Robert (Pete) and Carolyn Sullivan. He was born on June 29, 1959, in Huntington. He leaves behind his wife, Carole (Davis) Sullivan; son, Christopher Newman Sullivan (Destinee Davis) of Prichard, W.Va.; Cassidy Sullivan of Catlettsburg, Ky.; and Mandy Muncy of Smiths Station, Ala. He is also survived by brother, Bob Sullivan of Hurricane, W.Va.; sister, Suzanne Woods (Doug) of Ceredo; along with several nieces and nephews; his precious dog, Bella; and his LifeHouse brothers. He belonged to Renewal Chapel in Huntington where he played in the band and was very, very fond of Pastor Mark Booth. Kelly was a past member of the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, and he was so proud of that. He loved all things music, whether it was picking with his son Chris or playing with his band buddies or repairing guitars. Hard work never scared Kelly, and he was talented in so many things, having stayed on his dad’s shirttail all of his life. He will be sorely missed by many, and his laughter and sense of humor will forever be etched in the minds of those he loved. He always said, “If I love you, you’ll know it before I leave this earth.” A private service is planned, and Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Applications for 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits available Wednesday in W.Va.
- More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.
- REVA CHARLENE MORRIS BAILEY
- Fairland took on future Heisman winner Burrow in 2013
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- Rescue crews recover car, body from Twelvepole Creek
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- DANIEL JAMES COYLE “DANNY”
- Local businesses, restaurants adjust to new guidelines amid reopening
Images
Collections
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale