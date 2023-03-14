KELLY SHELL, 77 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 10, 2023. He was born November 4, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late George and Vesta Ooten Shell. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Sue Hooser. He is survived by one son, Jonathan Shell (Shirley); one sister, Marie Lowe; three brothers, Russell, Roger and Luther Shell; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, J.T., and Adam Shell; step- grandchildren Makynlee and Karson Bennett; one great-grandchild, Brynlee; and niece Kristine Shell. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
