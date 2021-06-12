KENDALL LASHAYA KEITH, 25, of Huntington, daughter of Carolyn Jones-Horne of Huntington, died May 30. She was employed by Loved Ones Inc. of Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 26 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.

