KENNETH CLAYTON WALDO JR., 94, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born October 5, 1925, in Washington, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Frances Miriam (Alexander), formerly of Madera, Pennsylvania, and the late Kenneth Clayton Waldo Sr., formerly of Wilmington, North Carolina. Kenneth is survived by three half-brothers, Clayton Benachi and his wife Patricia (Wilgus) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Junior Vaughn and his wife Julie (Howell) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and James Richard and his wife Jo Ann (Suria) of Midlothian, Illinois. Kenneth attended Marshall College (now Marshall University) in Huntington before serving in the U.S. Army. After military service he continued his education at West Virginia University and was graduated in 1950 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry while minoring in Physics. In 1943, he was a member of the Beta Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order at Marshall. Ken entered the U.S. Army in November 1944 during WWII. After basic training at Camp Croft, South Carolina, he served in Italy near the Naples and Caserta areas and then was honorably discharged as a Corporal at Ft. Meade, Maryland, in August 1946. He qualified as a Sharpshooter and was trained as an Army scout. Medals and ribbons included the American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Ribbon and European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbons. After being graduated from WVU, Ken held several jobs in the chemical industry before going to work for the Sherwin Williams Company in 1953 at their corporate labs and technical area in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1990, he retired from Sherwin Williams in Cleveland, Ohio, after 36 years of service. His career at Sherwin Williams included many assignments involved with the development and improvement of all types of paints and varnishes as well as various other coatings and their related properties and uses; some of his work required secrecy clearances. He worked closely with sales staff to resolve and overcome product issues or special needs; he was given customer service assignments to work with large contractors in the field to investigate and resolve complaints and special customer requests. In 1968, Ken authored chapters in Technology of Paints, Varnishes and Lacquers, edited by Charles R. Martens. He was an Instructor of a Paint Technology course at Cuyahoga Community College in 1968. He had many achievements as a Boy Scout and Explorer Scout and was a member of the National Honor Society of Secondary Schools in 1942. During his career Ken supported, participated in and held leadership roles in a number of professional organizations, including serving as President of the Cleveland Society of Coatings Technology in 1965. He was a longtime supporter of the arts and wildlife and nature programs. He had a love of poetry and classical literature and was an avid reader and opera lover. His devotion to the United States of America and our way of life was strong and firm. Ken was a dedicated brother and a doting uncle who spent most of his vacation time driving around the country to visit family and friends near and far. His holiday slideshows and colorfully wrapped eccentric gifts are memories treasured by his nieces and nephews and their children. He will be missed by all. The family sincerely thanks the wonderful caregivers at Brighton Gardens in Raleigh and Transitions Life Care of Wake County. The family held a private memorial service in October at the Mount Collins Cemetery in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurricane man arrested on two murder charges for Culloden, Hurricane shootings
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS
- ERICA LYNN VAUGHAN
- Time added to murder sentence after Huntington shooting victim’s testimony
- BUSINESS BEAT: Huntington McDonald’s franchisee receives national award
- LORETTA S. STEELE
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- Marshall football is outright champs of C-USA's East Division
- Marshall-Charlotte game canceled; Herd wins East Division title
Images
Collections
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Huntington Police distribute gifts for annual Christmas party
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Ashland vs. Belfry, football
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball takes on Radford
- Photos: Polar Bear Market
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm