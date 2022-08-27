KENNETH DAVID NARRAMORE, 52, of Huntington, father of Amanda Marie Webber of Clinton, Tenn., and Haley Renae Hill of Huntington, died Aug. 23. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to assist with final expenses. You can donate by clicking the "Donate Now" tab on the funeral home website. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.

