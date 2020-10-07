Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN SR., 80, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in LakeMed Care & Rehab of Painesville, Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va., with Pastor Timmy Davis officiating. He was born November 13, 1939, at Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest and Dova Osburn Queen. Kenneth retired as a supervisor at Dyson’s Tool & Die and was a U.S. Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Edward Queen Jr., and five siblings, Lucille Ledbetter, Faye Queen, Bobby Queen, Alice Queen and Ersel Queen. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, JoAnn Taylor Queen; one daughter, Angela Bowling (Rick) of Middlefield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bridgette Charboneau (Sean), Kyle Bowling and Jocelyn Bowling; three sisters, Nila Irby (Don) of Lavalette, W.Va., Glenna Blankenship (Roy) of Prichard, W.Va., and Velma Stidard (Chuck) of Parma, Ohio; three brothers, Disal Queen (Barb) of Kenova, W.Va., Leonard Queen (Carolyn) of Kiahsville, W.Va., and Lester Queen (Gladys) of Lenoir, N.C. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is requested of everyone attending. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.