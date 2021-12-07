KENNETH EUGENE GUYER JR., 87 of Huntington, husband of Barbara Guyer, died Dec. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at noon Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials be made to Little Victories Animal Shelter or to the Marshall University H.E.L.P. program. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. 

