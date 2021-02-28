K.C. COLSTON, 55, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born December 17, 1965, to the late Kenny and Connie Colston. K.C. was a graduate of Hurricane High School, Class of 1984, and was a retired welder from AEP. He is survived by his daughter, Cassidy Colston of Vermont; sister, Angie Dick of Huntington; and uncle, Gary Colston of Florida. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home and a graveside funeral service will follow in Tyler Mountain Cemetery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Human Bean will be brewing soon in Barboursville
- Sources: Former Herd greats Bartrum, Chapman to join Huff's staff
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- American Pickers to return to WV, seeking collections
- Board to reopen discussion for five-day instruction, approves purchase for former Sears property
- Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden
- Police roundup: Officials seeking identity of man who drove ambulance
- The Jewel City turns 150: Huntington has proud past — and exciting future
Images
Collections
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: Ohio Division III boy's basketball sectional tournament semifinals
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, boys basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Portsmouth
- Photos: Marshall vs. North Texas, men's basketball
- Photos: Area hit with second winter storm
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship
- Photos: Marshall University men's soccer vs. WVU Tech
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall women's basketball vs. Rice University, Sunday