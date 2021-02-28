K.C. COLSTON, 55, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born December 17, 1965, to the late Kenny and Connie Colston. K.C. was a graduate of Hurricane High School, Class of 1984, and was a retired welder from AEP. He is survived by his daughter, Cassidy Colston of Vermont; sister, Angie Dick of Huntington; and uncle, Gary Colston of Florida. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home and a graveside funeral service will follow in Tyler Mountain Cemetery.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.