The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KENNETH LEAMON DAVIS, 56, of Barboursville, passed away August 3, 2023. He was born February 1, 1967, in Huntington, a son of Roger Davis of Milton and the late Nyoka Smith Davis. In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiancée Joy Harshbarger; his children, Sasha (Daniel) Payne of Hurricane and Jackie (Christina) Call of Hurricane and their mother Robin Davis of Winfield; one sister, Sandy Saville; three brothers, Robert, Bryan and Eddie Davis; and four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Auston, Jazmyn and Destiney. Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Shalom Baptist Church, 11479 Hurricane Creek Rd., Fraziers Bottom, WV 25213. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you