Kenneth Lee II Sims

KENNETH "KENNY" LEE SIMS II, 52, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born September 7, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va., to Kenneth Lee Sims and Sally Louise Harless. He was happily married to the love of his life, Alisha Russ Sims. He had two children, Justin Sims, a daughter-in-law, Amber Sims, and Taylor Altizer. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Sims; grandmother Willie Ross; uncle Monty Ross; and aunt Marion Ross. He is survived by a sister, Tammie McCollins; two nieces, Shiela Jackson and Samantha McCollins; three grandchildren, Brayden, Landon, and Calleigh; and several grand-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many aunts, cousins, friends, and loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Steve Sullivan, a dear friend of Kenneth's, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends and family may visit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center and the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center for their care of Kenneth over the years. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
