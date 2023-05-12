KENNETH LEE LAWHON, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., widower of Susie Lawhon, passed away at his home on May 10, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion with Minister Bob Huron officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Beard Mortuary. He was born March 27, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late C.E. and Lillian McComas Lawhon. Kenny was a graduate of Barboursville High School, where he was the center for a state championship football team, and a proud member of the United States Army from 1959 to 1963. He was a retired mechanic of 30 years from the International Nickel Plant. In addition to his wife and parents, Kenny was also preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Charles Lawhon, and sister Daisy Thompson. Survivors include his devoted son, Allen and wife Tina; two grandsons who he treasured beyond words, Christopher Lawhon (Brittany), and Brian Lawhon (Anna); and a special friend, Libby Mayo. Additional survivors include one brother, Delbert Lawhon; two sisters, Geneva Adkins and Mae Patton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Kenny was a deacon, elder, Sunday School leader and dedicated member of Guyandotte Church of Christ. He was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. Kenny adored his grandsons and never missed an opportunity to cheer them on. He was a faithful servant of God and will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, his church, and the many friends and family, including Jeannie Smith, who have supported the family over the past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Guyandotte Church of Christ Backpack Program.
