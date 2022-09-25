KENNETH LEE WILLIAMS, born January 22, 1958, sadly passed away on September 21, 2022 at his home in Savannah, Ga. He is survived by his parents, Charles Lee Williams Jr. &and Gale Gay Williams, formerly of Huntington, W.Va.; his brother, Charles Gay Williams; sister-in-law, Carolyn, McGarry Williams; nephews: Charles Jute Williams, Edward McGarry Williams, August Charles Williams; niece, Madelyn Gale Pierce and husband Franklin Joseph Pierce, all of whom reside in the Savannah, Ga., area. Lee was a graduate of Huntington High School, earned an undergrad degree from Marshall University and a Masters from Armstrong Atlantic University.

