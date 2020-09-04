Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KENNETH MILLER SMITH SR., age 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Heritage Center in Huntington. He was born October 10, 1940, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Lacy Miller Smith and Rosemary Gault Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Kay Smith Lovett, and one grandson, John Kenneth Walker II. Ken had worked as a truck driver. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by one son, Kenneth Miller Smith Jr. and his wife Mary Jane; one daughter, Roxanne Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.