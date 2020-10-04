Essential reporting in volatile times.

KENNETH NOE passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 60. He was a native of Huntington, W.Va., and a resident of LaPlace, La. Beloved father of Nic Noe. Son of JoAnn Lovejoy Noe and the late Larry Noe. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruby Lovejoy, and paternal grandparents, Harry and Laura Noe. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.

