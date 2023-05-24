Kenneth Norman Smith
KENNETH NORMAN SMITH, 55 of De Pere, Wis., went to be with his Lord on May 18, 2023, with his loving wife and stepson, Andrew, by his side. Ken was born at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital, Rittman, Ohio, on August 28, 1967. Ken grew up in Sterling, Ohio, and lived in that vicinity until 2004 when he moved to Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Penny Hanna Smith on October 2, 2010, in De Pere, Wis. Ken is survived by his wife Penny Hanna Smith of De Pere, Wis.; mother, Esta Clark Smith of Smithville, Ohio; children Kevin Wise and Clayton Smith, both of Wooster, Ohio, Evelyn Collier of Redmond, Wash., and Andrew Collier, of Beaufort, S.C.; mother-in-law Jane Hanna, brother-in-law Paul Hanna (Brenda); sisters-in-law Jenny Hanna and Jamie Fonder (Jason), all of Green Bay, Wis.; a special niece, Jessica Godfrey (Adam), of Wooster, Ohio, nieces, nephews and Copper, his beloved dog. He was preceded in death by his father, Hurl Smith, his sister, Geraldine Smith Price and father-in-law Alvin Hanna Jr. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral at 2 p.m., and burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, to follow. The family is being served by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., and Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wis.

