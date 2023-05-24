KENNETH NORMAN SMITH, 55 of De Pere, Wis., went to be with his Lord on May 18, 2023, with his loving wife and stepson, Andrew, by his side. Ken was born at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital, Rittman, Ohio, on August 28, 1967. Ken grew up in Sterling, Ohio, and lived in that vicinity until 2004 when he moved to Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Penny Hanna Smith on October 2, 2010, in De Pere, Wis. Ken is survived by his wife Penny Hanna Smith of De Pere, Wis.; mother, Esta Clark Smith of Smithville, Ohio; children Kevin Wise and Clayton Smith, both of Wooster, Ohio, Evelyn Collier of Redmond, Wash., and Andrew Collier, of Beaufort, S.C.; mother-in-law Jane Hanna, brother-in-law Paul Hanna (Brenda); sisters-in-law Jenny Hanna and Jamie Fonder (Jason), all of Green Bay, Wis.; a special niece, Jessica Godfrey (Adam), of Wooster, Ohio, nieces, nephews and Copper, his beloved dog. He was preceded in death by his father, Hurl Smith, his sister, Geraldine Smith Price and father-in-law Alvin Hanna Jr. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral at 2 p.m., and burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, to follow. The family is being served by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., and Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wis.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says
- WV state health officer acknowledges "long-term exposure" PFAS issue after testing reveal drinking water detections
- St. Mary's gala provides guests an 'Enchanted Evening' for a cause
- Huntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports dome
- Former Blizzard star Bermingham dead at 51
- Lawyer's license suspended after grand jury transcript posted online
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Murder case involving missing woman moved to grand jury
- Barboursville hosts third Vineyard in the Village event; other events planned for summer, fall
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
Collections
- Photos: Annual St. Mary's Medical Center Gala
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Regional softball, Cabell Midland vs. Ripley
- Photos: Regional baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Expression Church breaks ground for "ex dome" sports complex
- Photos: South Point High School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: Hard Hats and Heroes
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: 10th annual “All Aboard BDY”
- Photos: West Virginia Amatuer Qualifier at Guyan Golf & Country Club