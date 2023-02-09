KENNETH RAY MILLER, 68 of Hamlin, W.Va., brother of Danny Miller and Carolyn Elswick, died Feb. 6 at home. He retired from Danville Lumber. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 11 at Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
