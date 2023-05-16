Kenneth Robert Dennison
KENNETH ROBERT DENNISON, 72 of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 13, 2023. He was born September 12, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John Dennison and Luvenia Ryder Smith. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Rebecca Dennison; one daughter, Pamala Kay Dennison; one brother, Johnny Dale Dennison and a host of in-laws. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Dennison; daughters Kim Briscoe (Jerry), Kelli Plybon (Dirk); stepchildren Jody Lewis (Robin), Chip Floyd (Amy) and Janice Floyd Ranson; grandchildren Britni Branham (James), Nathanial Ferguson (Elizabeth), Derek Plybon, Madeline Lewis, Gavin, Aiden, Declan Ranson, Lilly, Erin, Anna Floyd; great-grandchildren Dixie Pyles, Hailee Branham and Adalei Ferguson; one sister, Carol Kipp (Richard); brothers and sisters-in-law Wanda and Bob Morrison, Greg Kirby, Cameron Kirby, Larry and Sandy Kirby and James Kirby. He was a faithful member of Olive Baptist Church for more than 40 years and Sunday School Superintendent for 24 years. He retired from USF Holland after 20 years of service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Gordon Rutherford and Pastor Larry Skidmore officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

