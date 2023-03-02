KENNETH ROSCOE LUCAS, 92, of Milton, W.Va., passed away February 28, 2023. He was born June 6, 1930, in Hurricane, W.Va., a son of the late Charles G. and Winnie Rupe Lucas. He was the youngest of twelve siblings. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Donna Lunsford Lucas; one son, Nathan Lucas of Hurricane; one stepson, David Reeves; three grandchildren, Matt Lucas, Ashley Lucas Young, and Jordan Reeves; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Hospice of Charleston for all their care and support. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
