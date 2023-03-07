KENNETH WAYNE CLACK, 79 of Milton died unexpectedly March 3, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was employed for many years in Kentwood, Mich., and retired after 33 years. Ken enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycle and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Edith Clack. Ken is survived by his lovely wife of 46 years, Barbara A. Clack. He will be deeply missed by his brother, Donald Clack (Debra); his children, Tim Dailey, Rodney Dailey, Areda Dailey, Daniel Clack (Tammy) and Joyce Smith (Paul) and one nephew, one niece and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
