KENNY DALE HAMM II, 29 of Wayne, son of Belle Ferguson of Wayne and Kenneth Dale Hamm of Morehead, Ky., died April 15. Friends and family gather from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 17 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, with a procession leaving at 1:30 p.m. for Ferguson Cemetery, Dunlow. Graveside services at 2 p.m. July 17 at Ferguson Cemetery, Dunlow.

