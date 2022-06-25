KERMIT G. SHORT, 86, of Scott Depot, W.Va., widower of Mary Ruth Short, died June 22. He was a retired corporate pilot for Jackson Kelly Law Firm in Charleston. There will be a graveside service at Short Cemetery, with a procession leaving at 2 p.m. June 26 from Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. June 26 at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you