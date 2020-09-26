Essential reporting in volatile times.

KERRYERIN CHIANESI, 31, native of Huntington, left this world suddenly at her home on July 18, 2020. KerryErin was preceded in death by her mother, Joan, and grandmother, Mary “momma.” She is survived by her husband, Domenico; father, Kenny; half-sister, Becky; Uncle Micheal; as well as other uncles, aunts, cousins and friends she considered family. KerryErin graduated from Marshall University with a BS in public health. She worked for the Ryan White part B plan as the Linkage to Care Coordinator. She took pride in her work and went beyond what was expected of her to help her clients. KerryErin was a lover of music and played violin from a young age. She also sang and played banjo. She was a lover of all things involving nature, night swims, polka dots, baking pies and garlic bread. She will be missed by anyone who had the privilege of meeting her. There will be a memorial service Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. 

