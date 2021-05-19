KESHA NICOLE BLANKENSHIP, 32, of Lavalette, mother of Jude Ransom Blankenship, died May 17. She was a server at Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House. Visitation will begin at noon May 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession will depart the funeral home at 2 p.m. for graveside services at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

