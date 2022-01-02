KEVIN HOWARD FISHER, 61, of Kenova, passed away December 29, 2021, in Huntington at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Kevin was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was born in Parkersburg, W.Va., on December 1, 1960, a son of the late Kenneth Howard Fisher Jr. and Gloria McQuinn Looney of Wayne. Kevin was a graduate of Ceredo Kenova High School, Class of 1979, where he played basketball for the Wonders. He was a technician contractor working for the EPA. He loved to fish and being outdoors. He could fix anything you needed, enjoyed wood working and was an avid Duke basketball fan. Kevin loved his family including his siblings, daughter and especially his grandson. He is survived by his daughter, Keisha Randolph, her husband, Shawn, and the apple of his eye, Charles Jett Randolph, who lovingly called him Poppy, all of Proctorville, Ohio; his brothers, Kirk Fisher of Durham, N.C., and Kent Fisher of Memphis, Tenn.; his sisters, Karen (Greg) Webb of Wayne and Kim (Geno DeLaini) Fisher of Durham, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews, exceptional lifelong friends and special friend, Silvia Olivares. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Howard Fisher III. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kenova with Pastor Scott Byard officiating and Cory Sargent and Mark Adkins assisting. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
