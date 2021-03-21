KEVIN LEON ADKINS, 48, of Fort Gay, died Thursday, March 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Tim Crabtree. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex in Wayne. He was born April 2, 1972, in Huntington, a son of the late Henry and Margaret Laney Adkins. Kevin worked for DBI Services. His son-in-law, William Lewis, also preceded him in death. Survivors include his fiancée, Diana Ramey; four daughters, Jessica Adkins of Smithfield, N.C., Amy Adkins of Newton Grove, N.C., Chelsea Marshall of Fort Gay, Breanna Spaulding and husband Christopher of Genoa; two sisters, Jennifer Adkins and husband Rick of Ceredo, his twin Kathy Perry and husband Darryl of Genoa; four brothers, Mike Adkins of Kenova, Jeff Adkins and fiancée Tammy Baker of Kenly, N.C., Chet Adkins of Kenova, Ronnie Adkins and wife Bonnie of Wayne; nine grandchildren, Shennel, Damonny, Autumn, Zion, Savannah, Kymir, Leah, Gracelyn and Railynn; and a host of nieces and nephews, including his little buddy, Darra Grace. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

