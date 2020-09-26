Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KIMBERLY JEAN COTTLE, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., Wayne County, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Kim was born on February 3, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Patricia Thacker and the late Robert “Corky” Thacker. She was a lifelong resident of Wayne County and an employee of the Wayne County Board of Education. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald Cottle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Keith and Kathy Thacker, David (Marty) and Lisa Thacker; brothers-in-law, Barry (Kathy) Cottle, Chuck (Trish) Cottle; stepdaughter, Mindy Tobin and Ryan; grandsons, Cameron and Cody; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Evan, Ashley, Michaela, Brooke, Olivia, Ellie, Walt, Kyle, Elijah and Sawyer; two special friends, Tammy and Karen. The family would like to thank the Hospice House of Huntington for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. There will be a Life Celebration at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.