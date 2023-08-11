The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kimberly Jo Lambert
KIMBERLY JO LAMBERT, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Jute Sizemore officiating. She was born January 30, 1965, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar Francis and Doris Mullins Evans. She worked as a nurse at HIMG until retirement. Kim was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Bias. She is survived by her husband, Gary Allen Lambert; two sons, Charles (Atalie) Smith and Jeffery (Anthony Drumm) Smith, all of Barboursville; one stepson, Gary A. Lambert, Jr. and wife Michaela of Huntington; two sisters, Denise Deel of Clayton, N.C., and Shelia Evans Lubansky of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Michael Evans of Huntington; three grandchildren, Abigail and Emerson Smith and Joslynn Evans, all of Barboursville; a nephew, Andrew Bias of Huntington; and a host of friends. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

