KIMBERLY JO LAMBERT, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Jute Sizemore officiating. She was born January 30, 1965, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar Francis and Doris Mullins Evans. She worked as a nurse at HIMG until retirement. Kim was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Bias. She is survived by her husband, Gary Allen Lambert; two sons, Charles (Atalie) Smith and Jeffery (Anthony Drumm) Smith, all of Barboursville; one stepson, Gary A. Lambert, Jr. and wife Michaela of Huntington; two sisters, Denise Deel of Clayton, N.C., and Shelia Evans Lubansky of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Michael Evans of Huntington; three grandchildren, Abigail and Emerson Smith and Joslynn Evans, all of Barboursville; a nephew, Andrew Bias of Huntington; and a host of friends. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
