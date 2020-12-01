KIMBERLY LUCILLE MOORE SMITH, 35, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 25, 1985, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Timmy Moore of Louisa, Ky., and the late Gladys Linda Plybon Moore. Also preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Lucille Plybon, and her father-in-law, Glenn Smith. Survivors include her husband, Eric Glenn Smith; three sons, Devon Glenn Smith of Fort Wayne, Ind., Timmy Flem Moore and Jamison Gabriel Smith, both of Huntington, W.Va.; three sisters, Timera Moore of Ashland, Ky., Brittany Coy (Nathan) of Huntington, W.Va., and Robin Lynette Moore of Kermit, W.Va.; nephews, Nathan, Taten and Clayton; cousin, Amanda Plybon; and a special friend whom she thought of as a son, Cayden Cardwell. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastors Ray Williamson and Phil Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens at Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. 

