KIRK SHERIDAN GILLENWATER, 54, of Huntington, husband of Tami Gillenwater, died July 22 at home. Funeral service will be at noon July 31 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St., Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, OH is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

