KIRSTEN NICOLE BLACKBURN, 33 of Holden, W.Va., departed this life on April 2, 2023, at Logan, W.Va. She was born April 26, 1989, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Richard (Alice) Stollings and Dawna Blackburn (Patrick) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cherry Stollings, Teddy Blackburn Sr., and Deborah Walls. Kirsten is a 2007 graduate of Huntington High School. She loved music, singing, coloring, and spending time with her boys, family, and friends. In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her grandfather, Richard H. Stollings of Holden, W.Va.; two sons, Cayden Eric Watson and Carsyn Anthony Butler; one sister, Rachelle Vance; three brothers, Cory (Kaylee) Johnson, Trevor Meade, and Ray Woods Jr.; three aunts, Victoria Moore, Brandy Williams, and Heather Blackburn; one uncle, Teddy J. Blackburn II; two nieces, Arianna Johnson and Jasmyn Maxin; two nephews, Chase Johnson and Alexander Maxin; and six cousins, Dustin Moore, Levi Moore, Justin Blackburn, Kasey Parsons, Jordan Hatfield, and Ryder Blackburn. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Freeman Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 11, 2023, at Freeman Funeral Home with Travis Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennington just one piece of eager QB room
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses open in downtown Huntington
- Exercise trail's opening marks progress for Grand Patrician project
- Knights beat Highlanders 4-0, but lose star player
- WVU women’s basketball: Were Carey or Stephens considered in hiring process?
- Wayne Richard Bennett
- Learning the old ways: West Virginia School of Traditional Skills takes root
- Coopers Rock State Forest to receive $10M in upgrades
- Lunsford lifts Lincoln County past Midland with walkoff shot
- Fry new boys basketball coach at Ironton St. Joe
Collections
- Photo: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Grand Patrician Resort walking and exercise trail
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, Monday, April 3
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Lincoln County tops Cabell Midland, 1-0
- Photos: Ceredo Wellness Center "life bouquet" art event
- Photos: 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall conducts final spring Green and White Day
- Photos: Safety Town Road Trip at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Akers-Hale track and field meet
- Photos: Operation Easter Egg Hunt