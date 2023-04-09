Kirsten Nicole Blackburn
SYSTEM

KIRSTEN NICOLE BLACKBURN, 33 of Holden, W.Va., departed this life on April 2, 2023, at Logan, W.Va. She was born April 26, 1989, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Richard (Alice) Stollings and Dawna Blackburn (Patrick) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cherry Stollings, Teddy Blackburn Sr., and Deborah Walls. Kirsten is a 2007 graduate of Huntington High School. She loved music, singing, coloring, and spending time with her boys, family, and friends. In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her grandfather, Richard H. Stollings of Holden, W.Va.; two sons, Cayden Eric Watson and Carsyn Anthony Butler; one sister, Rachelle Vance; three brothers, Cory (Kaylee) Johnson, Trevor Meade, and Ray Woods Jr.; three aunts, Victoria Moore, Brandy Williams, and Heather Blackburn; one uncle, Teddy J. Blackburn II; two nieces, Arianna Johnson and Jasmyn Maxin; two nephews, Chase Johnson and Alexander Maxin; and six cousins, Dustin Moore, Levi Moore, Justin Blackburn, Kasey Parsons, Jordan Hatfield, and Ryder Blackburn. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Freeman Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 11, 2023, at Freeman Funeral Home with Travis Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you